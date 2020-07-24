Coffee Republic founder: How to create a bootstrapping culture

Workplace Evolution Podcast: Sahar Hashemi brought the American coffee shop concept to the UK. Here she discusses entrepreneurial culture, scaling and the importance of pessimistic business plans.

You could say Sahar Hashemi is the person most directly responsible for your skinny latte habit. A former corporate lawyer, she co-founded the UK’s first US-style coffee shop chain in the mid-1990s, Coffee Republic. By the time she left in 2001, it had over 100 stores nationwide.

In the below Workplace Evolution Podcast, in association with Management Today, she tells business psychologist Michael Costello how a bootstrapping, entrepreneurial culture requires an utter rejection of perfectionism, and how to hold onto it as your business scales.

She also advises on the importance of injecting a note of pessimism into your business plans, and discusses when pushing through rejection stops being a mark of honour and starts being a red flag that you need to reassess your ideas.