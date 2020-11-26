What cold calling insurance taught me about management

A stint selling car insurance showed FoodHub's Mohamed A Chaudry there are ways of getting people to say yes.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

Picture this: You’ve just got back from work, you're just about to put your feet up to watch Netflix and your phone rings. On the other end of the line is a man using black hat marketing tactics to convince you to buy car insurance. 

FoodHub's group CFO Mohamed A Chaudry was once on the other end of the line, working part-time in a call centre while at university.

Despite, cold calling's unethical, manipulative sale-closing connotations (no, I wasn't involved in an accident that wasn't my fault), it's an experience that Chaudry believes taught him a valuable lesson on convincing doubters.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package