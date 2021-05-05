How to communicate changes with customers

The failed launch of a European Super League serves as a reminder in the importance of communication.

The prospect of a new European Super League came crashing down last month following a spectacular falling out with football fans.

Twelve of Europe's leading football clubs, including the Premier League's big six (Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham) teamed up to propose forming their own competition which would rival the UEFA Champions League.

From a financial standpoint, the disruptive move makes some sense. By forming an elite football league with a wider global fan base, matchday revenue and sponsorship deals were bound to increase. Plus, the breakaway league was also set to receive $4.2 billion in debt financing from JP Morgan over 23 years.