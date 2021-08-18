How to communicate controversial changes to stakeholders

MT Asks: How do you communicate changes that could have a negative short-term impact?

Last week the online estate agent, Purplebricks, revealed plans to ditch its self-employed model in favour of in-house staff.

Since the announcement, which will see the brand becoming increasingly similar to the traditional real estate businesses it had originally set out to disrupt, the share price has dropped from 71p a share to 61p.

The company's move follows the introduction of the new IR35 rules, in which gig-economy workers who carry out similar work to permanent staff members are taxed like an employee.