How to communicate controversial decisions

The rise of Forest Green Rovers FC over the last decade has been notable on and off the pitch. In 2017 the club earned promotion into the professional leagues of English football for the first time in its history. The same year it also became recognised as the world's first 100% vegan football club.

Under the stewardship of chairman Dale Vince, who is also the founder of sustainable energy company Ecotricity, the Nailsworth team has become something of a symbol that success can be achieved by doing things differently.

It’s been a slow transition, but it’s clearly worked. Watch videos or news reports of the club’s fans and it’s clear the majority are 100% behind the club’s sustainable message. Vince also says that food sales have increased significantly since it removed animal products from the menu.