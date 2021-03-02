The communication habits of successful remote teams

Researchers suggest communicating in ‘bursts’.

by Stephen Jones

What’s the best way to communicate with your team when you’re not all in the same place? It’s a vexing question that Christoph Riedl and Anita Williams-Wolley, associate professors at the D’Amore-McKim School of Business and Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business respectively, have been researching for more than half a decade.

Their research, summarised in the Harvard Business Review, reveals that the best virtual teams communicate with each other in short bursts. 

Rapid-fire interactions help to focus workers on the task at hand, while the preceding periods of extended radio silence enable them to think deeply and develop relevant ideas that they can then discuss in detail.

