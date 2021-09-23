Companies who don't pay fairly "need to be dragged out of the dark ages"

Patricia Bright is no ordinary influencer. In 2010, with experience of investment banking and consulting at Deloitte, Merrill Lynch and Japanese bank MUFG, Bright began “vlogging”. Having amassed almost three million subscribers on her YouTube channel and another 1.2 million on Instagram sharing fashion, beauty and lifestyle content, the self-proclaimed “Queen of infomercials” launched The Break Platform last year. It demystifies finance through e-resources, YouTube videos and social media posts. She also has other business ventures to her name.

Financial transparency

Brands or companies that are under-paying some for the same work as others need to be called out and dragged out of the dark ages. One day I spoke to a white counterpart, who told me her rates were five to 10 times what I was charging. I was flabbergasted at what she was making on a monthly basis. But once I had that piece of insight, I changed my game. Due to a lack of information and chat around income, women of colour don’t necessarily know their value. I want everyone to talk about money because shielding earnings in secrecy is what keeps them unfair. Really simple systems such as salary banding ensures workers know what they should be earning and they’re paid fairly according to their role. Financial transparency shouldn’t be a finger in the air.

Scaling up

There was no way I could have scaled up by myself. When I had other ideas I wanted to execute but I was spending all my time editing videos, I knew I needed extra hands on deck. It requires some level of self-awareness to know where you’re not as strong. I can edit really well, but there are people who can edit five times faster than me who also understand the latest software. Why would I not hand that over? It has meant that I can focus on pulling other visions forward. Then there’s an element of letting go. If something is done 80% well, then it’s good. Nothing is ever going to be 100% how you envisioned it in your own brain but most people won’t even notice.