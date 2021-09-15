Companies need a ‘destination office’ in a hybrid world

What will we lose if we scale back on offices and how can we encourage workers to come back?

The temptation to downsize offices post-lockdown can be overwhelming. All the data shows that hybrid and remote working are here to stay, and a lot of businesses are stuck with expensive city centre office spaces they suspect will never be full again.

Yet an awful lot of people are tired of Zoom and Teams and want to be able to meet up, share ideas and frankly, get back to something approaching normal.

Our most recent surveys back this up. They found that more than 90% of our staff want to come into the office at least a few days each week. While 80% of our clients expect to spend more time in the office too and no later than this autumn, and more than half (55%) would prefer quarterly/biannual reviews to be mostly or entirely in-person.