Should companies set class-based targets?

Accountancy firm, KPMG is one of the first British firms to set targets for working-class staff. MT Asks if other firms should follow suit.

Diversity has been somewhat of a buzzword in recent years. Companies across the board have been taking steps to diversify - namely by increasing the number of female and ethnic minority employees.

At the same time, there’s been a rise in honest dialogue around gross pay inequalities between white male workers and their counterparts - inequalities that are still prevalent.

While it feels like progress is being made for most diverse workers, albeit slowly, socio-economic representation still lags behind.