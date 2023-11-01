Do companies think and feel?

If an organisation is perceived to have a full mind, like a human being, it is more likely to be judged positively than one that isn’t.

Summary:

• Companies that are perceived to have ‘minds’, like humans, are viewed more sympathetically by consumers than those that aren’t, particularly when they have transgressed.

• While organisations can craft such minds, by ensuring their employees and goals are emotionally driven, they shouldn’t sacrifice their reputation for caring about their business success.