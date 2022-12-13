Company brand - the hidden factor in M&A success?

A company's brand has a huge impact on customer loyalty and attracting talented staff. That's why people need to pay more attention to it during M&As, argues the CEO of Coley Porter Bell.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) have always been big news in the business and financial worlds. But the recent headlines surrounding Elon Musk’s $44bn acquisition of Twitter – complete with threatened court action, user outcries, blue tick fiascos, advertiser exodus, mass redundancies and walkouts – has brought this area of corporate strategy to the attention of a wider audience.

Not that the Twitter example is typical of boardroom purchases. Most M&As don’t involve quite this degree of public drama; although with failure rates of 70 – 90%, too many fall short of expectations.

The aim of M&As – whether realised or not – is growth, and that means that much more consideration must be given to the brand. Because brand is viewed as an intangible asset it’s too often overlooked – invariably missed off the balance sheet. But it should be a central part of the due diligence process because the impact on the business post-merger on brand equity, customer loyalty and talent will be significant.