The company with four chief execs

For many, the CEO role is the cherished culmination of years of hard graft. So what happens when you have to share the top job with not one, but three co-leaders?

For all the philosophising about its demise, it seems the age of individualism is alive and kicking.

We remain in thrall to celebrity culture, idolising stars as symbols of achievement, wealth and power. On social media, the rise of influencer culture has given birth to a unique brand of self-aggrandisement, one that curates the shiniest successes for mass distribution.

Charismatic figureheads also hold court in the business world, attracting legions of followers and generating a constant stream of headlines.