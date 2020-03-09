Your company isn't as inclusive as you think
There is a serious perception gap between leaders and their staff.
Ask most bosses and inclusion and diversity will feature high on their list of their business priorities. As well as helping staff feel more engaged, evidence suggests that it has a tangible impact on the bottom line.
However a new report suggests that over-optimistic senior management is failing to accurately take the temperature of company culture - leaving their employees feeling unempowered and more excluded than they may think.
According to Accenture’s latest research, Getting to Equal 2020: The Hidden Value of Culture Makers, senior leaders are more likely than their wider workforce to believe their business enables all employees to thrive.
