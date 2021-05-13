How to compete with Amazon

Bookshop.org's rapid growth has led to an earlier-than-anticipated UK expansion.

by Stephen Jones

How to compete with Amazon is a question the publishing industry has been asking longer than most. Jeff Bezos started selling books from his garage in 1995; by 2019 Amazon accounted for over half of US book sales and three quarters of e-books, according to Benedict Evans, an independent analyst. 

For independent bookstores the task of taking on the behemoth is daunting to say the least. Many are privately-run small businesses, without access to the space or digital skills required to maintain an e-commerce operation. But one former writer is trying to tip the scales back in their favour.

Andy Hunter set up the American online profit-sharing platform Bookshop.org in January 2020. By June 2020 it was already selling $1m worth of books a day in the US.

