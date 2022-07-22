Is the concept of leadership sexist?

Last Updated: 17 Aug 2022

In the Strategic Leadership module of Management Today’s Leadership Learning programme, this topic is dealt with head on. Dr James Blackmore-Wright – course leader and assistant professor of strategy and leadership at Birmingham Business School – explains that most mainstream leadership research ignores the fact that leadership by its nature is gendered and reinforces a set of masculine “norms”. This can be seen most obviously in the structure of leadership research, which rarely attempts to include an equitable sample of female subjects, therefore reinforcing existing inequalities.

There are plenty of theories about why this is the case, and what can be done to remedy the situation, but most management theory on gender and leadership ignores one stark issue: many experts believe the study of female leaders ignores differences in gender, and at its worst, perpetuates existing biases.

There is little doubt the business world has a problem with women and leadership. Despite steady progress in achieving equitable female representation in the workforce as a whole, the proportion of women in the very upper echelons of business has remained miniscule in most sectors.

Even when women were included in the seminal management studies undertaken in the 1970s and 1980s, the focus was on whether their inherent skills and qualities were suitable for leadership. Though the data seemed to suggest there was little difference between women and men when it came to a predisposition for motivation, risk-taking, task persistence or other managerial skills, it was assumed individual women were to blame for failing to reach the top.

The emphasis eventually shifted to look instead at how women succeeded by developing a more ‘feminine’ leadership style. A number of studies have found, for example, that women are more likely to be described as transformational leaders, or that they display ‘individualised consideration’, ‘inspirational motivation’, ‘intellectual stimulation’ and other important managerial traits in greater proportions than men.

More recently, management literature has begun to take a more holistic view of the issue, examining the way in which organisations and systems have been designed and operated over decades to entrench masculine privilege. These studies suggest we need to understand the way power is distributed across systems if we are to get to grips with the paucity of female leaders, rather than focusing solely on the traits and behaviours of women themselves.

There is a long way to go in this area. Women are under-represented not just as subjects of leadership research but among researchers themselves, all of which means research in this area must be considered carefully and subject to particular scrutiny. The good news is that academia has recognised its own problems, and its own role in perpetuating inequality – which means the female leaders of the future will hopefully face a more level playing field in their rise to the top.

This article is an excerpt from course materials used in the Leading With Purpose module of the Management Today Leadership Learning programme.