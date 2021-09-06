Considering a 4 day week? Here's what one company learned

Initially, the four-day work week might sound like a farfetched notion, but in reality, it’s a tangible management tool that can have a positive impact on your business. Adoption of the four-day week is growing, with Unilever trialling it at its New Zealand offices in late 2020 and Kickstarter set to implement it wholesale in 2022.

At Civo, we have set up the four-day week by giving our employees the choice to work either Monday or Friday, with five-day cover and alternating staff.

To give some background, almost 50% of our employees are based abroad, so it made sense to consider flexible working models. Given that the pandemic forced everyone into hybrid working, it seemed an appropriate time to take this a step further with the four-day work week.