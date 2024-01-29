Considering a new HQ? The 3 real estate trends leaders should know

Amid rising demand for new office space, CBRE's executive director of occupier consulting outlines the key considerations for leaders to get the right office space.

Corporations have seen some seismic shifts in the role and purpose of their real estate over the past few years. Historically, HQs were just a place where work was done. Now they are intrinsically linked to core business priorities such as employee engagement, sustainability and reinforcing corporate culture.

Consequently, delivering a great HQ is now highly complex and often emotive, requiring multiple trade-offs particularly in today’s economic environment. However, the best HQs can deliver the following:

- A vibrant and engaged workplace that reinforces talent attraction and retention

- A space that draws teams together and underpins the organisation’s culture

- A physical manifestation of a company’s ESG aspirations to both employees and clients

- A building that is not just right sized for current circumstances, but flexible enough to adapt to future business change