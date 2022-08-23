Considering taking a non-executive director role? Here’s what you need to know.

Last Updated: 26 hours ago

Yet, leaders understand that NED roles offer them the twin benefits of broadening their network and expanding their skill set. As executives climb the career ladder, they realise that the emphasis on technical skills pales as the focus moves to softer skills such as emotional intelligence, relational capital, strategic thinking, self-awareness, leadership, communication, political manoeuvring and the ability to read the room.

It is hard enough to operate in a leadership position, let alone add to the pressure by taking on non-executive director (NED) roles simultaneously.

Smart leaders also plan their careers as they know one day they will step down from their executive role and may not wish to spend all their time on a golf course. Developing a portfolio career of NED positions is increasingly the way forward for those who do not wish to fully retire or continue in a demanding 24-7 executive role.

Boldly making a beeline for organisations you are interested in can reap dividends. I reached out to organisations that resonated with me and spoke to members of their board and senior leadership team to enquire about board vacancies. I followed them on social media and subscribed to company newsletters. Each board position on my CV reflects countless rejections – you have to persevere, especially securing your first NED role.

I had to market myself to the board, analyse their strategy and priorities, identify a skills gap in their existing board composition and offer myself as a solution. It takes emotional intelligence to do this successfully and, in my earlier years, I no doubt appeared rather bolshy. Emotional intelligence and self-awareness are the drivers of success when navigating the world of NEDs.

Analyse the existing board composition, and the organisation’s strategy and values to determine whether there is a genuine opportunity for you to add value. That’s the easy part. The tricky bit is understanding the organisation’s culture – and the board’s microculture – to ascertain whether you would be welcome and a good cultural fit.

I also signed up for Nurole – a hiring platform for NEDs. It is free, and once registered, you get a weekly email with roles that are best suited to you. I valued how accessible the platform made the process.

Time commitment is usually four day-long quarterly board meetings a year. You often have to prep a day beforehand, as you will be sent a board pack. All in all, it will usually be a commitment of 8-10 days, including an annual review. If you are a chair or sit on sub-committees, such as finance or remuneration, there will be a greater time commitment. Some roles are paid; others are unpaid.

For organisations with a small executive team, you may be expected to be a board member by name but operate as part of the executive team by nature due to constraints in resourcing. Manage expectations from the outset with a clear request for time commitment expectations. I encourage those thinking about it to seek out NED positions, as developing a portfolio career is increasingly becoming the norm and can be hugely rewarding.

The Institute of Directors and Financial Times offer NED courses for those who wish to explore further and, at the very least, you end up with a network of NEDs from your cohorts. NED roles also offer the opportunity to give back by becoming a charity trustee. Those stuck in careers due to financial constraints but dreaming of working for a mission-led charity may find their NED role gives them the elixir they need to live and work with purpose.

Farzana Baduel is the CEO of Curzon PR.