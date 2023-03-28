Consultancies expect a significant rise in freelance workers, says research

Management consultants are expecting more of their staff to work on a freelance basis over the next decade.

The face of consultancy is set to undergo a dramatic change over the next eight to 10 years as freelance work will become more popular than permanent employment and women will be unlikely to cinch the top partner roles.

According to data from consultancy marketplace Comatch’s Consulting in 2030: An Industry on the Verge of Disruption report found that out of 700 independent management consultants, 66% think that consultants will increasingly choose to freelance over permanent employment in the next 8-10 years.

When asked if women will occupy at least 50% of the partner positions at top-tier firms in the next eight to 10 years, 62% disagreed due to a lack of support to break down the barriers that women face in the workplace.