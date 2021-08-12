How to contact your staff (without demanding their attention) while they’re out of office

Finding cover for staff members on annual leave has always been tricky. Unless you have enough slack in your team that someone can cover every item on the absent staffer's to-do list, it’s not unusual for something to slip through the cracks.

Plus, in the aftermath of coronavirus-related redundancies, teams are increasingly overstretched and workers are struggling to keep up with the workload, without the added pressure of peers taking leave.

As such, despite best efforts to leave team members to enjoy their time off work, sometimes employers really need to ask about that deck slide or forgotten login details.