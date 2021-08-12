How to contact your staff (without demanding their attention) while they’re out of office

A third of employees receive work-related WhatsApp messages while out of office, research reveals.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

Finding cover for staff members on annual leave has always been tricky. Unless you have enough slack in your team that someone can cover every item on the absent staffer's to-do list, it’s not unusual for something to slip through the cracks.  

Plus, in the aftermath of coronavirus-related redundancies, teams are increasingly overstretched and workers are struggling to keep up with the workload, without the added pressure of peers taking leave. 

As such, despite best efforts to leave team members to enjoy their time off work, sometimes employers really need to ask about that deck slide or forgotten login details. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package