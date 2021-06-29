In Conversation: Dame Carolyn McCall

“We've come out a more lean, but much more effective organisation,” says ITV’s CEO.

Dame Carolyn McCall is so iconic, she needs no introduction.

Still, just in case you've been living under a rock, McCall is the first female chief executive of ITV, joining in 2018. Prior to joining the media giant, she was at the helm of easyJet during which time the airline entered the FTSE 100 and achieved record passenger numbers and record profits.

She spoke to Management Today at our recent Leadership Lessons Live conference about how ITV streamlined its business during the coronavirus pandemic, how it’s bouncing back and why offices must be a good place to be.