COP27: “Net zero by 2050? You can’t do it. Stop bullshitting," blasts one CEO

Last Updated: 9 hours ago

The chief executive of Brompton, the high-end, foldable bike company is not pulling any punches.



In a recent interview with Management Today, Will Butler-Adams says that he signed up to the ‘net zero by 2050’ pledge, because “it’s not possible.”



“I signed up so I could say to everybody, ‘You can't do it. Stop bullshitting. Signing up is not good enough’,” he says.



He was talking to MT to promote his new book “The Brompton: Engineering For Change”. His comments were made just before the former Prime Minister Liz Truss announced she was reviewing whether the target was “pro-business”. More than 100 big businesses, including Amazon, E.on and Ikea, wrote an open letter urging her to keep the commitment. In October, the outgoing CEO of Rolls Royce Warren East complained about the bureaucracy involved in meeting the target.



The reason Butler-Adams believes the target is currently impossible, is heavy industry. He claims it’s easy for a business in the service industry that is mainly coding to reach net zero - “just switch to green energy”. But the “elephant in the room” is that Brompton bikes are made from steel and aluminium. The company is reliant on heavy industry, which needs to dig the materials out from the ground.



“Look at the steel plants. They were built 30 years ago, they cost £400 million to build. They're all using coal. Where is the green steel strategic plan for Europe? It does not exist. Where is green titanium or green aluminium? Recycling works to a point, but the price is off the chart. You need a 30 year plan for heavy industry and you need to be doing it now,” he says.



He believes this has to be centrally funded and calls on governments to subside the technology. He thinks the EU might have more success than the UK on this matter because it is a bigger, consolidated, group.

Beef with Elon Musk

However, he also thinks Brompton has an advantage over other companies because it is making a bike. “No disrespect, what Elon Musk has done in terms of an engineering ambition is amazing, but please don't tell me that we need a two tonne vehicle to carry a 70 kilo human being around the city for five miles. I can carry that same human being with 15 kilos, not 2,000 kilos,” he says.



He adds: “The bike is the most efficient mode of transport ever invented and we forgot about it for 50 or 60 years. We've got a climate crisis, most people live in cities doing distances of less than five miles, we've got mental health problems and an obesity crisis. Hello?”

Despite his belief that governments will need to help set the steel strategy, he thinks that business has the greatest ability to shape society.



“Business will solve the world’s big problems. It won’t be politicians - they will oil the wheels but it’s business that will deliver the solutions. Business needs to recognise that societal, health and environmental problems are our responsibility. If we don’t take them seriously, we won’t have any customers,” he says.