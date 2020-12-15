How to cope with losing your job
Grief is the healthy response to redundancies and business failures, says this bereavement counsellor.
Grief is the normal and natural reaction to the loss of someone we love or something we value – and that includes the loss of a job or failure of our business.
We value our work for many reasons – self-worth, it pays the bills, it gives us a purpose, we get a sense of achievement, it gives us a chance to showcase our talents and abilities and, we often spend more time with our colleagues than our family.
Redundancy or business failure can have a knock-on effect in many areas of our life and this can bring grief on several levels. It is important that we acknowledge the feelings we have around the redundancy/business failure and let it be OK not to be OK, until we rebalance and find a new and different purpose.