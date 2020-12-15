How to cope with losing your job

Grief is the normal and natural reaction to the loss of someone we love or something we value – and that includes the loss of a job or failure of our business.

We value our work for many reasons – self-worth, it pays the bills, it gives us a purpose, we get a sense of achievement, it gives us a chance to showcase our talents and abilities and, we often spend more time with our colleagues than our family.

Redundancy or business failure can have a knock-on effect in many areas of our life and this can bring grief on several levels. It is important that we acknowledge the feelings we have around the redundancy/business failure and let it be OK not to be OK, until we rebalance and find a new and different purpose.