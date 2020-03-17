Coronavirus: 5 rules for managing customer disruption

The looming supply disruption from coronavirus – along with tariffs, and other factors – offers historical opportunities for companies to build or destroy customer goodwill.

A Tale of Two Companies

Consider the fate of two companies: Company A and Company B. Both companies are relatively successful, and both are faced with an extended supply disruption.

Company A responds to the shortage by trying to maintain its traditional customer management processes with diminishing product availability. The VP of sales is careful to be transparent, informing the customers of its supply shortages, and assuring them that it is doing everything possible to secure increasingly scarce supplier allocations.