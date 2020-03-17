Coronavirus emergency action plan: Stage 1

COVID 19 has fundamentally changed the business landscape. There is no business not affected by it. Some of those changes may be temporary, while some present long-term opportunities and challenges.

Either way, the question we all face is: how to respond?

One of history’s most misunderstood quotes is: ‘Survival of the fittest’. It is often taken to mean that the most efficient or highest-performing will succeed. In normal times that may be true, but that is not how evolution works over the long term. In fact, it is those most able to adapt that survive, precisely because of environment-shifting shocks such as this.