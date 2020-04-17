How to see through coronavirus hype

When looking for how the pandemic ends and when the economy returns to normal, critical thinking techniques can help.

Coronavirus is complicated, which makes critical thinking more important than ever. Business leaders need to dissect swathes of information, opinion and data in a constantly evolving emergency situation to make informed decisions for the future.

Hype can cloud that judgement, and it isn’t always easy to spot. Unlike fake news and pseudoscience, which is routinely debunked by relevant experts, hyped-up narratives have an element of truth in them. The trick is not to assume everything you read is incorrect, but rather to find the nuance.

There are a few tricks though which can get you off to the right start.