Could coronavirus lead to gender equality?
Opinion: Enforced home-working and home-schooling could change the lives of working women, and the business world, for the better.
With so many of us being forced to work from home right now, there has been a lot of talk in the press about how this may cause a more permanent shift towards more home-working in the future. After all, there’s no better test for the merits of home-working than to force everyone to do it.
Many employers who were previously reluctant to allow home-working, may now encourage it more in the future as they see its benefits.
But home-working isn’t the biggest change for many people’s working lives right now. Many of us are now home-schooling our children too, and it is this change that will be far more impactful to our future way of life than any renewed interest in home-working.
