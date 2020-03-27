Could coronavirus lead to gender equality?

With so many of us being forced to work from home right now, there has been a lot of talk in the press about how this may cause a more permanent shift towards more home-working in the future. After all, there’s no better test for the merits of home-working than to force everyone to do it.

Many employers who were previously reluctant to allow home-working, may now encourage it more in the future as they see its benefits.

But home-working isn’t the biggest change for many people’s working lives right now. Many of us are now home-schooling our children too, and it is this change that will be far more impactful to our future way of life than any renewed interest in home-working.