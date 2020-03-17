Coronavirus live blog: B2B transactions plunge

Last Updated: 50 minutes ago

18/03/2020

B2B transactions plunge

Supply chain payment firm Tradeshift has reported a 62 per cent week-on-week drop in transactions on its global platform. The data, for the week beginning March 8, shows a 58 per cent decline in cross border activity, and a 66 per cent domestically.

Tradeshift, which handles transactions for over 1.5 million businesses across 190 countries, observed the same pattern three weeks earlier in China, where the coronavirus outbreak began.

Many businesses are experiencing acute cash flow problems, which Tradeshift CEO Christian Lanng says (perhaps unsurprisingly) are exacerbated by late payments.

“Large organisations I’m talking to recognise the importance of keeping supply chains solvent right now. Governments have been proactive in introducing measures to try to ease the pressure. But we can’t afford to leave any stone unturned. There is $1.5 trillion in liquidity sitting trapped and doing nothing in accounts receivable as a result of archaic payment practices,” Lanng says.

Facebook offers $100M support to small businesses

The social media company is to offer cash grants and ad credits to 30,000 small businesses in 30 different countries.

The money is to support businesses from the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

More details are yet to be released, but Facebook has said the money can help with supporting your workforce, rent costs, operational costs and connecting with new customers.

The application process is yet to open, but in the meantime, Facebook is pushing those interested to sign up for updates on the program and to visit their small businesses resource hub.

Sainsbury’s announces elderley shopper measures

Sainsbury’s has become the latest supermarket to take steps to help elderly shoppers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The chain plans to give older and potentially vulnerable customers priority for online shopping deliveries.

In a similar vein to Iceland and Lidl stores in Northern Ireland, Sainbury’s is introducing a dedicated shopping hour for vulnerable shoppers on Thursday March 19. Although the trial is as of yet a one off, departing CEO Mike Coupe hasn’t ruled out extending it.

It also reduced limits on its most popular products, including toilet roll, long-life milk and soap, from five to two. From Wednesday shoppers will only be able to purchase a maximum of three of any product in its stores.

Rules for delivery drivers hours relaxed

In a bid to keep supermarket shelves stocked, transport secretary Grant Schapps has announced plans to relax the restrictions on EU driving hours.

The temporary relaxation will apply to vehicles involved in the delivery of food, non-food (personal care, cleaning products and home paper) as well as pharmaceuticals to supermarket depots, stores and the wider supply chain. It will not extend to customer deliveries.

We’re helping supermarkets respond to #COVID-19. I’ve authorised a temporary relaxation of the drivers’ hours rules to help deliver vital goods to stores across the UK; with the understanding that driver welfare must not be compromised. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 17, 2020

The changes which will be in place from Thursday March 16 until midnight on April 16, involve upping the daily driving limit from nine to 11 hours, cutting required rest time between shifts from 11 to nine hours and increasing the weekly driving hours from 56 to 60 hours.

Desperate times do really call for desperate measures - supermarkets have been struggling to keep shelves supplied, so anything that potentially improves that will be welcome. But what does this mean for the wellbeing of embattled delivery drivers, who may not feel in this climate that they can push back?

There are some limited protections in the transport department’s plan, and “practical implementation of the temporary relaxation should be through agreement between employers and employees and/or driver representatives.”

17/3/20

Government unveils £330bn coronavirus war chest

The chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that £330bn in guaranteeed loans that will be made available to back businesses affected by the outbreak.

For smaller firms, this will amount to borrowing of £5m, interest-free for the first six months, plus cash grants of up to £10,000 (£25,000 in the case of small hospitality companies) and an extension to the already-announced business rates holiday.

Boris Johnson and Sunak also stated that they have come to an agreement with insurance firms that the latter will pay out to venues, after the government advised people to avoid going out.

Should you postpone your AGM?

Possibly, is the guidance coming from the Chartered Governance Institute, if you’re not able to implement remote meeting features such as live streaming, proxy voting and online shareholder Q&As.

While Downing Street is advising us to avoid gatherings and to work from home where possible, AGMs pose a particular problem, due to legal and regulatory obligations designed to ensure good governance.

“As a general rule, [companies] cannot go very far wrong if they try to maximise the opportunity for shareholders to take part in the meeting,” says Peter Swabey, policy and research director at The Chartered Governance Institute, though it may be necessary to postpone or adjourn the AGM if the situation worsens.

He adds: “A dedicated area on the company website should be established to provide shareholders with the most up-to-date information.”

Amazon to hire 100,000 more workers

In a reminder that not everyone is suffering equally from the COVID-19 outbreak, Amazon has announced plans to hire 100,000 extra staff to cope with additional demand - an increase to its global workforce of around 12 per cent.

Amid the auguries of doom, you can expect the occasional announcement of this variety. Video conferencing companies, tissue paper manufacturers and video game developers will all be enjoying the silver lining of the global lockdown.

In Amazon's case, every pound, dollar or euro not spent on the high street because of quarantine measures (or stuffed in a mattress, for that matter) represents an opportunity. The challenge will be being able to meet the additional demand during a time of unprecedented disruption to supply chains and logistics.

16/3/20

Adland predicts spending blackout

The advertising industry is anticipating at least a 20 per cent contraction as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll by our sister title Campaign.

Just over a third of the 831 professionals in advertising, marketing and communications who responded to the survey said they anticipated a greater than 20 per cent drop in the advertising market over the next six months.

A further 16 per cent of respondents expected the contraction to be ‘around 20 per cent’, while only 8 per cent expected the market to be flat or better.

Ad spending is traditionally seen as a canary in the coalmine for the wider economy, as - wisely or otherwise - businesses tend to cut marketing budgets first when times are hard. Shares in the big three marcomms multinationals - WPP, Omnicom and Publicis - have fallen by 52.8 per cent, 27.2 per cent and 48.2 per cent over the last month.

