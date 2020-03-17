Coronavirus: Live blog

Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Government unveils £330bn coronavirus war chest

The chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that £330bn in guaranteeed loans that will be made available to back businesses affected by the outbreak.

For smaller firms, this will amount to borrowing of £5m, interest-free for the first six months, plus cash grants of up to £10,000 (£25,000 in the case of small hospitality companies) and an extension to the already-announced business rates holiday.

Boris Johnson and Sunak also stated that they have come to an agreement with insurance firms that the latter will pay out to venues, after the government advised people to avoid going out.

Should you postpone your AGM?

Possibly, is the guidance coming from the Chartered Governance Institute, if you’re not able to implement remote meeting features such as live streaming, proxy voting and online shareholder Q&As.

While Downing Street is advising us to avoid gatherings and to work from home where possible, AGMs pose a particular problem, due to legal and regulatory obligations designed to ensure good governance.

“As a general rule, [companies] cannot go very far wrong if they try to maximise the opportunity for shareholders to take part in the meeting,” says Peter Swabey, policy and research director at The Chartered Governance Institute, though it may be necessary to postpone or adjourn the AGM if the situation worsens.

He adds: “A dedicated area on the company website should be established to provide shareholders with the most up-to-date information.”

Amazon to hire 100,000 more workers

In a reminder that not everyone is suffering equally from the COVID-19 outbreak, Amazon has announced plans to hire 100,000 extra staff to cope with additional demand - an increase to its global workforce of around 12 per cent.

Amid the auguries of doom, you can expect the occasional announcement of this variety. Video conferencing companies, tissue paper manufacturers and video game developers will all be enjoying the silver lining of the global lockdown.

In Amazon's case, every pound, dollar or euro not spent on the high street because of quarantine measures (or stuffed in a mattress, for that matter) represents an opportunity. The challenge will be being able to meet the additional demand during a time of unprecedented disruption to supply chains and logistics.

16/3/20

Adland predicts spending blackout

The advertising industry is anticipating at least a 20 per cent contraction as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll by our sister title Campaign.

Just over a third of the 831 professionals in advertising, marketing and communications who responded to the survey said they anticipated a greater than 20 per cent drop in the advertising market over the next six months.

A further 16 per cent of respondents expected the contraction to be ‘around 20 per cent’, while only 8 per cent expected the market to be flat or better.

Ad spending is traditionally seen as a canary in the coalmine for the wider economy, as - wisely or otherwise - businesses tend to cut marketing budgets first when times are hard. Shares in the big three marcomms multinationals - WPP, Omnicom and Publicis - have fallen by 52.8 per cent, 27.2 per cent and 48.2 per cent over the last month.

Image credit: Jean-Francois Monier/AFP via Getty Images