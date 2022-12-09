Cost of living crisis and Brexit make UK less attractive to international talent, research finds

Employers at ‘real risk’ of failing to obtain skilled staff as survey highlights concerns about the country’s quality of life compared to others.

The UK is seen as a less favourable destination for international professionals, having fallen to 28th place on a well-known talent rank as a result of the economic downturn, research has found.

The drop of seven positions to 28th place means the UK is less likely to appeal to the foreign talent pool for the local market’s employment needs, according to the Institute for Management Development (IMD)’s World Competitiveness Center.

The survey of more than 5,000 executives from 63 countries for the IMD’s annual World Talent Ranking found that the top spots for talent are now Switzerland, Sweden, Iceland, Norway and Denmark.