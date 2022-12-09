Cost of living crisis and Brexit make UK less attractive to international talent, research finds

Employers at ‘real risk’ of failing to obtain skilled staff as survey highlights concerns about the country’s quality of life compared to others.

by People Management

The UK is seen as a less favourable destination for international professionals, having fallen to 28th place on a well-known talent rank as a result of the economic downturn, research has found.

The drop of seven positions to 28th place means the UK is less likely to appeal to the foreign talent pool for the local market’s employment needs, according to the Institute for Management Development (IMD)’s World Competitiveness Center.

The survey of more than 5,000 executives from 63 countries for the IMD’s annual World Talent Ranking found that the top spots for talent are now Switzerland, Sweden, Iceland, Norway and Denmark.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today