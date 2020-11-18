Of course job flexibility attracts female applicants

Since 2014 every UK worker has had the right to request to work flexibly if they have worked for their employer for more than 26 weeks.

The idea is that giving people the option to work flexibly - which can be anything from reduced hours, to remote working - will be a particular help to working parents, who often leave employment because of their caring responsibilities, and in turn help reduce gender pay gaps at firms.

But it has its downsides. Flexible workers can feel disconnected from the organisation and can feel stigmatised because of their role. As a result it can actually make people less likely to apply for senior roles or progress in their career. That’s not a just problem for their CV and satisfaction - one of the fundamental reasons behind gender pay gaps in firms is due to the lack of equality at senior levels.