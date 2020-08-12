How COVID changes the world forever: A thought experiment

It will be years before we can truly appreciate the impact of COVID-19 on business conditions. Some of the changes we’ve already seen will prove to have been temporary anomalies, others will mark a step change in attitudes and behaviours, or an acceleration of an existing trend.

The best we can do right now is to use a little imagination. To help us out, we asked Silicon Valley ‘oracle’ Tim O’Reilly - the man who launched the first commercial website, championed open source software and popularised the term Web 2.0 - to take us through a little thought experiment about what the future could hold.

Imagine what has already changed during the pandemic and may never come back. Imagine what else might cascade from those changes. Consider alternative outcomes, some of which could be threats, others opportunities. What extremes could we see and how could this expand our thinking?