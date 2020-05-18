How COVID can disengage and disempower your people

Businesses want to keep their staff safe, but beware the unintended consequences of well-meant actions.

by Stephen Jones

For decades we’ve heard that the command-and-control corporation faces extinction. 

Increasingly, organisations tried to present a human face, pushing an agenda of trust and employee empowerment. Some of the flattest businesses were even getting rid of leadership teams altogether in a bid to give their people greater autonomy, believing it contributes to a more engaged workforce and better results. 

COVID-19 could put that progress at risk. Under the government’s COVID-secure guidelines it’s clear that in order to return safely to the office post-lockdown, businesses are going to have to be more restrictive over what their staff can and can’t do while at work. But some firms are going further. 

