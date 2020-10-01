Has COVID been positive for diversity and inclusion?

Research: WFH could be seen as levelling the playing field.

A survey of more than 1,000 senior leaders has revealed how they perceive the impact of Covid-19 on company diversity, inclusion and equality.

Of the 1,124 respondents – 638 directors, 146 from the C-suite/MD and 340 business owners – surveyed for the Hays Diversity & Inclusion 2020 Report, almost a third (29 per cent) said COVID-19 had positively shaped their organisation’s equality, diversity and inclusion agenda.

Conversely, 61 per cent said there’d been no change and 10 per cent said it had been negatively affected.