COVID will present you with defining moments as a leader. So how will you respond?

Bosses will face challenging choices throughout the pandemic, how they respond to each matters, says Andy Lothian.

"We keep passing unseen through little moments of other people's lives."

These words, from Robert M Pirsig, are written in huge type on the wall in my office at Insights’ global headquarters in Dundee.

They wonderfully express how we all have the potential to create defining moments for others – even in the briefest of encounters. These defining moments happen all around us all the time, in our lives and in the lives of those we engage with.