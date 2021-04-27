How to craft your elevator pitch

At some point in everyone’s career we have to sell ourselves, whether we're seeking investment for a growing business, or pushing for a corporate promotion. It's best to come to such situations armed with a concise, convincing summary, otherwise known as your elevator pitch.

It may be harder to deliver this pitch in the world of social distancing - you’re less likely to find yourself standing next to the CEO in the lift or milling in the corner of a founder’s fair, but that doesn’t mean you can’t network or promote yourself.

At its heart the elevator pitch is a performance, says Niamh O’Keeffe, a leadership advisor and author of Get Promoted. Whether you're making a speculative LinkedIn approach or tapping the head of department on the shoulder in the coffee queue, you have to raise the energy and present your case in a memorable way.