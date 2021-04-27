How to craft your elevator pitch

Sell yourself quickly - online and off.

by Stephen Jones

At some point in everyone’s career we have to sell ourselves, whether we're seeking investment for a growing business, or pushing for a corporate promotion. It's best to come to such situations armed with a concise, convincing summary, otherwise known as your elevator pitch.

It may be harder to deliver this pitch in the world of social distancing - you’re less likely to find yourself standing next to the CEO in the lift or milling in the corner of a founder’s fair, but that doesn’t mean you can’t network or promote yourself.

At its heart the elevator pitch is a performance, says Niamh O’Keeffe, a leadership advisor and author of Get Promoted. Whether you're making a speculative LinkedIn approach or tapping the head of department on the shoulder in the coffee queue, you have to raise the energy and present your case in a memorable way.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package