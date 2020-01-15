Crash course: How to find hidden talent

Recently, Taco Bell announced it would offer $100,000 for some general manager positions - an increase of up to 100 per cent. The reason will be a familiar problem for many businesses - they were struggling to attract the necessary talent.

This might seem odd, especially for a well-known brand with access to a wide range of job-hunting apps. One conclusion is that there’s a talent shortage, and in some industries and for some functions there clearly is. But could it be the case that businesses are failing to find ‘hidden’ talent that’s right before their eyes?

Possibly. Talent is nascent potential, performance in waiting. It is also contextual. For talent to develop and grow, it needs to be cultivated in the right environment, says Tomas Chamarro-Premuzic professor of business psychology at UCL and Columbia Universities, and author of The Talent Delusion. This means an individual may not be suited for certain roles but could perform exceptionally well in others.