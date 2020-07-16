How to create a culture of continuous improvement

One minute briefing: Bosch UK president Steffen Hoffmann on how the Japanese concepts of Poka-Yoke and the Five Whys can apply far beyond manufacturing.

As president of Bosch UK Steffen Hoffmann would not normally be involved in the level of detail he’s found himself working in over the last couple of months.

In the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic it was the procurement of PPE equipment and the HR conundrum presented by the government’s furlough scheme. As the crisis wore on this morphed into future gazing to ensure that customer projects remained on track despite the destabilising impact of the global crisis.

Reinventing his job role is something that Hoffmann has had to grow comfortable with. In his 26 years with the German-founded automotive, white goods and Internet of Things giant he’s worked in Germany, Japan, the UK and South Africa, in roles ranging from plant manager to finance.