How to create an entrepreneurial culture in any business

One minute briefing: Octopus Group’s CEO and co-founder Simon Rogerson on getting people comfortable with failure.

Large businesses will often talk about the need to be more like start-ups.

The problem is that the core rules of being agile - moving fast to snap up new opportunities, being comfortable with making mistakes and allowing things to fail - can be at odds with the bureaucratic and risk-averse culture that’s so often found in large, listed firms.

It is possible for big corporations to be entrepreneurial, says Octopus Group co-founder and CEO Simon Rogerson, but it’s a challenge. It requires keeping more nimble parts of the organisation at arm's length and creating a company culture that is comfortable with feedback.