Creativity is your best untapped resource

Creative thinking is hard, but without it, no progress is made. Here are three ways to kickstart your creativity.

by Kevin Chesters and Mick Mahoney
Kevin Chesters and Mick Mahoney
Kevin Chesters and Mick Mahoney

“Creativity makes life more fun and more interesting,” said Edward de Bono. Who doesn’t want that? But improving levels of creativity in your business is probably sitting somewhere below efficiency and productivity on your to-do list, if it’s even on your list at all.

So, why aren’t you ruthlessly driving creativity into the beating heart of your organisation? And why is creativity so rarely considered a fundamental tool of business success?

“Without creativity there is no progress,” de Bono also said. Creativity is essential to business. Innovations in medicine, science, technology – frankly, any field (even a big muddy one) – don’t come about by maintaining the status quo. The future of every business is in the hands of creative thinkers. Without progress there is no business.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today