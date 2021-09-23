Creativity is your best untapped resource

Creative thinking is hard, but without it, no progress is made. Here are three ways to kickstart your creativity.

“Creativity makes life more fun and more interesting,” said Edward de Bono. Who doesn’t want that? But improving levels of creativity in your business is probably sitting somewhere below efficiency and productivity on your to-do list, if it’s even on your list at all.

So, why aren’t you ruthlessly driving creativity into the beating heart of your organisation? And why is creativity so rarely considered a fundamental tool of business success?

“Without creativity there is no progress,” de Bono also said. Creativity is essential to business. Innovations in medicine, science, technology – frankly, any field (even a big muddy one) – don’t come about by maintaining the status quo. The future of every business is in the hands of creative thinkers. Without progress there is no business.