Culture in the age of coronavirus: Successful remote working

“Out of office” messages are about to become more literal.

As social distancing becomes the best practice for thwarting the spread of coronavirus, businesses are turning to telework to keep their people healthy. Many are doing so with trepidation, wondering how their company culture will change. How will a dispersed staff perform, collaborate and stay focused? Will they get any work done at all?

These are questions that leaders of businesses that have already moved to fully remote platforms have asked, wrestled with and answered. The good news is that many have remained viable and competitive.