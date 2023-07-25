Culture matters: crossing your fingers and hoping for the best is not enough

Leaders must hold themselves accountable in the wake of a public scandal and work to foster a better workplace culture.

by Tracey Groves

Recent high profile non-financial misconduct stories are increasing the spotlight on behaviours and culture in the workplace. Regulators are also adding their voices, including Emily Shepperd, chief operating officer and executive director of authorisations, Financial Conduct Authority, at a recent Westminster Business Forum. She stated: "Culture remains central to our supervisory model. Culture underpins conduct and therefore business performance and confidence."

Together with rising expectations from employees, shifting demands by wider society on what is (and what is not) appropriate behaviour, and the need to design goods and services that will achieve good customer outcomes, it is no wonder that culture is keeping boards awake at night.

And if it's not, it should be. Culture matters.

