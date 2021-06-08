How your culture needs to change for hybrid work

Viewing hybrid as a temporary strategy can be disastrous, but jumping straight in can be fatal, too.

Never before have we experienced a productivity increase like that of the past year. Various reports declare that Covid has been a blessing for white-collar organisations across the globe. But I probably don’t have to tell you what lurks behind those seductive statistics.

We cram more Zoom calls into a day, our PowerPoint presentations grow ever longer, and our clocking off time gets later and later – but simultaneously, we’re sacrificing something precious and fragile: our culture.

Let’s be realistic. As vaccinations go in and masks come off, employers aren’t going to simply hit the reset button. The universal travel ban, rent cancellations, canteen closures, and the universal availability of employees have had an impact, loud and clear, on profitability. Employers are asking why they should burden the bottom line with unnecessary costs, while more than 70% of employees expect hybrid to be the dominant way forward.