Curiosity doesn't kill the cat

Observe successful people and you might notice three consistent traits: they see the bigger picture and don’t get stuck in the weeds; they have high self-awareness and above average emotional intelligence; and finally, they possess a hunger for learning – they’re curious.

These behaviours aren’t unique character traits, they’re trainable. The challenge for leaders is to enable their people to be more curious, more of the time.

We have it as children - the growing brain of a toddler constantly asks ‘why’. But through school and work, recognition comes from the output of curiosity - an exam grade, a deal, a completed project - not the curiosity that went before. Success is seen in the competence, knowledge and skills to deliver – not in the curiosity that fuelled them.