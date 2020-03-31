Customer service in a pandemic: The great, the good and the downright terrible

Back in May 2018, our email inboxes lit up with messages from companies we’d long forgotten about. As the GDPR regulations came into force, we were inundated with pleas to allow them to keep in touch, to stay on their newsletters, to keep hearing about their exclusive offers.

Then, the cull complete, it went quiet. Very quiet. Until the last few weeks when, it turns out, most of those companies kept our details after all.

Except this time it’s different. The situation we’re in is, of course, far more serious than a piece of data-driven legislation. And instead of empty promises and persuasion tactics, we’ve seen a wide range of messages from all kinds of organisations, trying to balance being useful with being sincere, staying humble whilst staying in business.