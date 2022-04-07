Cyber attacks: how CEO traits could be to blame

The same characteristics that help promote people into leadership roles impact the organisation’s response (or lack of) to cyber risk.

by Pete Bowers
How CEO traits could be to blame for cyber attacks

Despite senior decision-makers being aware of widespread cyber risks, many companies fail to put adequate controls in place to mitigate them. According to the UK Government Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2021, 77% of British businesses describe cyber security as a high priority for senior management. Yet, only 31% of organisations have a continuity plan that covers cyber security.  

The paradox of an organisation’s cyber readiness can be partly explained by the very characteristics that help people climb the corporate ladder: narcissism and psychopathy. 

The very same characteristics impact the inner workings of the entire business, including how it identifies and responds to cyber risk, according to our research conducted with Professor John McAlaney at Bournemouth University.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today