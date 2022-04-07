Cyber attacks: how CEO traits could be to blame

The same characteristics that help promote people into leadership roles impact the organisation’s response (or lack of) to cyber risk.

Despite senior decision-makers being aware of widespread cyber risks, many companies fail to put adequate controls in place to mitigate them. According to the UK Government Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2021, 77% of British businesses describe cyber security as a high priority for senior management. Yet, only 31% of organisations have a continuity plan that covers cyber security.

The paradox of an organisation’s cyber readiness can be partly explained by the very characteristics that help people climb the corporate ladder: narcissism and psychopathy.

The very same characteristics impact the inner workings of the entire business, including how it identifies and responds to cyber risk, according to our research conducted with Professor John McAlaney at Bournemouth University.