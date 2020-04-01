How D&I can help firms grow during a crisis
Many D&I initiatives will be deprioritised, postponed or cancelled altogether in the next three months. That's a mistake.
Many D&I (diversity and inclusion) initiatives won’t survive the next three months. In some cases, this was predictable. Too many were undertaken to meet legislative requirements. Many more initiatives were driven by a desire for PR and recognition.
Good D&I work deserves to survive and thrive. Here’s how you can make sure it does:
Link to overall strategy
Many D&I professionals have been advocating remote and flexible working for years. Suddenly, we're all remote workers. BNP Paribas has moved its entire trading floor to a home working solution. Before, this was unthinkable; now, it's a requirement.
