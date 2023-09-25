Dame Sharon White: “You learn more from things that did not go to plan”

As one of the UK’s most prominent business executives, Dame Sharon White knows what it feels like to be in the spotlight. “Being more visible certainly has its pros and cons,” she quips to Management Today.



That’s perhaps an understatement given the year she’s experienced. Since 2019 when she became chair of the John Lewis Partnership, she’s had the daunting task of improving the fortunes of the British retail stalwart.



The company is facing tough conditions, and in its latest market update, warned it will take a further two years to complete the turnaround of its John Lewis and Waitrose businesses and return “sustainable profits”. The company experienced a loss in the first half of 2023, and blamed high inflation and growing staff costs for the delay.



Earlier in the year, White had to fight for her job - surviving a confidence vote on her leadership but losing a vote on the business' performance in 2022, which saw staff bonuses scrapped for the second time in three years, a warning of job cuts and news reports that the company was exploring a change to its feted partnership model - something that was later denied. It’s lucky then, that she is a self-confessed “glass half full person.”



Today, White is delivering a speech at the inaugural Women In Work Summit (MT is a media partner) on the importance of women having role models and ambassadors. Speaking to MT on the conference themes, she says she is “thrilled at the ‘normalisation’ of women in the workplace,” over her 40 year career, during which she has held a series of high-profile positions in the public sector, including the CEO of media regulator Ofcom and second permanent secretary at HM Treasury, where she supervised the body’s management response to the financial crisis of 2007/8. She received a damehood in 2020 for public service.



Interestingly, while she believes that hybrid work has been “a net positive” for women in business and notes the critical importance of flexibility for women and carers in the workplace, she also believes there will be a continued push by UK Plc to get more people back into the office. “I expect the balance will stabilise at four days in the office and one day at home,” she says.



As for her own career, she believes female leaders are not judged any more harshly than male leaders, but says they are more scrutinised because they are fewer in number. Her biggest leadership lesson is that: “You often learn more from things that did not quite go to plan than things that did.” Hopefully that's not something she’ll have to remember as she leads Britain’s high-profile retailer through the ongoing storm.

MT: At the Women in Work conference, you're planning to talk about young women needing visible ambassadors and role models. Why do you think this matters?

Sharon White: I think it is human nature that if you don’t see people at work who have similar backgrounds, or points you identify with, do well, you are less likely to feel that you can progress yourself. I think everyone at work needs someone to sponsor and nurture their career. They can give you a nudge that perhaps you can do more than you feel capable of yourself.

What encourages you when it comes to progress for women in the workplace?

I have been working for more than thirty years. For me it is thrilling to see the ‘normalisation’ of women at work, doing a range of jobs. That is not to say there aren’t still obstacles, but things are night and day compared to the late 1980s when I started out.