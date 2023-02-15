Dame Stephanie Shirley - Ageism doesn't just affect "white-haired wrinklies"

In 1957 the British Computer Society declined my application for membership because I was too young (I was 24). In a long lifetime spent working to overcome discrimination of many kinds – against women and against people with autism especially – that is the only occasion I can think of when I suffered personally from discrimination on account of my age.

We tend to think of age discrimination as something which affects older people. My youthful rejection – which seems absurd today, when the world is full of teenage programming wunderkinds – serves to remind us that you don’t have to be a white-haired wrinkly to be held back or disadvantaged in some way on account of age: three-quarters of people aged 25-34 say they have been discriminated against at work because of their youth.

Women are especially vulnerable to what is in effect age-related discrimination at most stages of their career. A caring employer will offer women menstrual leave – a need which disappears once the menopause is passed. They will also offer flexibility and understanding to women going through the menopause itself. And they will offer not only maternity leave but also time off for IVF, or private spaces for nursing mothers, or compassionate leave to help cope with terminations, miscarriages and stillbirths – all things that only women of child-bearing age may require. A failure to offer these things is a form of discrimination not just on the grounds of gender but of age.