Dame Stephanie Shirley: "No-one can progress in business without public speaking skills"

The eminent tech pioneer turned venture philanthropist Dame Stephanie Shirley considers herself a professional speech-maker. But it wasn't always that way. Here's here advice to leaders to become a brilliant orator.

There are certain things in which mediocrity is not to be endured, such as poetry, music, painting, public speaking. (Jean de La Bruyère, French philosopher).

In October 1989 I gave a speech in Berlin to 700 people. It was the biggest audience I had ever addressed and I was nervous – not just because of the size of the audience but because the speech was in German…and I don’t speak the language.

Though I was born in Germany and lived for a time in Vienna I came to England at the age of five on the Kindertransport. I had long since forgotten my childhood German. So I had the text of my speech translated, and then asked someone to record it so I could listen to it over and over again. Which was fine, except that the speaker I copied sported a strong dialect (I later learnt), and the audience assumed I was fluent in their language and insisted on asking questions in German that I could not understand!