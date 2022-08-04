Dame Stephanie Shirley: "No-one can progress in business without public speaking skills"

The eminent tech pioneer turned venture philanthropist Dame Stephanie Shirley considers herself a professional speech-maker. But it wasn't always that way. Here's here advice to leaders to become a brilliant orator.

by Dame Stephanie Shirley

There are certain things in which mediocrity is not to be endured, such as poetry, music, painting, public speaking. (Jean de La Bruyère, French philosopher).

In October 1989 I gave a speech in Berlin to 700 people. It was the biggest audience I had ever addressed and I was nervous – not just because of the size of the audience but because the speech was in German…and I don’t speak the language.

Though I was born in Germany and lived for a time in Vienna I came to England at the age of five on the Kindertransport. I had long since forgotten my childhood German. So I had the text of my speech translated, and then asked someone to record it so I could listen to it over and over again. Which was fine, except that the speaker I copied sported a strong dialect (I later learnt), and the audience assumed I was fluent in their language and insisted on asking questions in German that I could not understand!

